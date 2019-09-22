Reviewing Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE)’s and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP)’s results

Since Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Watford Holdings Ltd. 25 0.89 N/A -0.87 0.00 Enstar Group Limited 26 1.90 N/A 11.18 2.37

Table 1 demonstrates Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford Holdings Ltd. 0 3 1 2.25 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 22.36% upside potential and an average price target of $31.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 50.37%. Insiders held 0.9% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Watford Holdings Ltd. -19.15% -29.67% -30.24% 0% 0% -29.78% Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21%

For the past year Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Watford Holdings Ltd.