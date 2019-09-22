Reviewing Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE)’s and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP)’s results

Since Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|25
|0.89
|N/A
|-0.87
|0.00
|Enstar Group Limited
|26
|1.90
|N/A
|11.18
|2.37
Table 1 demonstrates Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enstar Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|0
|3
|1
|2.25
|Enstar Group Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 22.36% upside potential and an average price target of $31.25.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Watford Holdings Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5% and 50.37%. Insiders held 0.9% of Watford Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Watford Holdings Ltd.
|-19.15%
|-29.67%
|-30.24%
|0%
|0%
|-29.78%
|Enstar Group Limited
|-0.67%
|2.48%
|2.04%
|5.66%
|3.07%
|13.21%
For the past year Watford Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Enstar Group Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Watford Holdings Ltd.
