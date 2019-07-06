Reviewing Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s results

This is a contrast between Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.78 N/A 1.11 15.17 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 4.63 N/A 1.75 14.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Waterstone Financial Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. OceanFirst Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waterstone Financial Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of OceanFirst Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Waterstone Financial Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial Inc. has a beta of 0.05 and its 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500. OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.5% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares and 74.1% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares. About 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -1.32% -0.04% -2.65% -3.75% -9.77% 9.51%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has weaker performance than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Waterstone Financial Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.