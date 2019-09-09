Reviewing Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s results

This is a contrast between Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.68 N/A 1.13 14.92 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.25 N/A 0.36 53.94

In table 1 we can see Waterstone Financial Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waterstone Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Waterstone Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.6% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

Waterstone Financial Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 119.12% and its average target price is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.1% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. -0.71% -0.65% 2.3% 4.91% 2.44% 3.91% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has weaker performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.