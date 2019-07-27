Reviewing Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)’s and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s results

Both Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial Inc. 17 2.72 N/A 1.11 15.17 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.86 N/A 0.74 17.96

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Waterstone Financial Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Waterstone Financial Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Waterstone Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waterstone Financial Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 1.6% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.05 beta indicates that Waterstone Financial Inc. is 95.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.59 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.5% of Waterstone Financial Inc. shares and 10.7% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Waterstone Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.4% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waterstone Financial Inc. 0.36% 3.77% 5.5% 4.16% 0.88% 3.23% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 1.79% -1% 0.34% -20.35% -19.35% 2.65%

For the past year Waterstone Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Waterstone Financial Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale on the secondary market. It operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.