Reviewing Waters Corporation (WAT)’s and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s results

We are comparing Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters Corporation 221 6.44 N/A 7.58 27.77 Insulet Corporation 114 13.48 N/A 0.22 569.17

Demonstrates Waters Corporation and Insulet Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Insulet Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waters Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Waters Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Insulet Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Waters Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.07. Insulet Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waters Corporation are 3.4 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Insulet Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Insulet Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Waters Corporation and Insulet Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

The downside potential is -6.81% for Waters Corporation with consensus target price of $216.33. Meanwhile, Insulet Corporation’s consensus target price is $138.67, while its potential downside is -3.19%. The data provided earlier shows that Insulet Corporation appears more favorable than Waters Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares and 98.5% of Insulet Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Insulet Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61% Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99%

For the past year Waters Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats Waters Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.