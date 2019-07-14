Reviewing Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s results

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) compete with each other in the Waste Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management Inc. 104 3.32 N/A 4.34 24.73 China Recycling Energy Corporation 1 1.05 N/A -6.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waste Management Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 30% 8.3% China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% -48.5% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Waste Management Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waste Management Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. China Recycling Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Waste Management Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Waste Management Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 China Recycling Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Waste Management Inc. has a -6.99% downside potential and an average target price of $109.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Waste Management Inc. shares and 6% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Waste Management Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Management Inc. 2.36% 2.91% 8.86% 18.6% 29.84% 20.56% China Recycling Energy Corporation -11% -24.08% -46.87% -56.09% -68.18% -28%

For the past year Waste Management Inc. has 20.56% stronger performance while China Recycling Energy Corporation has -28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Waste Management Inc. beats China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.