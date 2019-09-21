Reviewing Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)’s results

This is a contrast between Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Waste Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management Inc. 111 3.21 N/A 4.34 26.97 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 31 1.81 N/A 0.01 2312.14

Demonstrates Waste Management Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Advanced Disposal Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waste Management Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Waste Management Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Waste Management Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 7.4% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.00% 0.1% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Waste Management Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Waste Management Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Waste Management Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Waste Management Inc. is $115.8, with potential upside of 0.45%. Advanced Disposal Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.67 consensus price target and a -5.80% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Waste Management Inc. looks more robust than Advanced Disposal Services Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Waste Management Inc. and Advanced Disposal Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 0% respectively. Waste Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Advanced Disposal Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waste Management Inc. 1.04% 1.48% 10.33% 23.24% 31.65% 31.48% Advanced Disposal Services Inc. 0.19% 0.87% 0.22% 29.53% 32.56% 35.21%

For the past year Waste Management Inc. was less bullish than Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Advanced Disposal Services Inc.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites. In addition, it offers landfill disposal services; and manages or operates recycling facilities that collect, process, and sell old corrugated cardboard, old newspaper, mixed paper, aluminum, glass, and other materials, as well as provides customer services. Further, the company engages in trucking activities; and landfill gas-to-energy operations at municipal solid waste landfills, as well as manages third-party owned landfills. It serves approximately 2.8 million residential customers; 200,000 commercial and industrial customers; and 800 municipalities in the Southeast, Midwest, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company was formerly known as ADS Waste Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. in January 2016. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.