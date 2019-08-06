Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s results

We are contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.15 N/A 3.98 12.63 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.13 N/A 5.35 15.32

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tompkins Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Tompkins Financial Corporation has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 52% of Tompkins Financial Corporation shares. 1.2% are Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Tompkins Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Tompkins Financial Corporation 2.93% -0.27% 1.64% 11.22% -5.32% 9.28%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.