Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s results

Both Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.11 N/A 3.98 12.63 Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 40 2.58 N/A 3.28 11.74

Table 1 highlights Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.65 beta means Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Salisbury Bancorp Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8% of Salisbury Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Salisbury Bancorp Inc. 0.85% -1.56% -5.52% 4.76% -11.71% 6.41%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Salisbury Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Salisbury Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 13 banking offices and 9 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess and Orange Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.