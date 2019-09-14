Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.51 N/A 3.98 12.63 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.68 N/A 1.19 15.25

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than Oritani Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oritani Financial Corp. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Oritani Financial Corp. 1.86% 1.91% 4.68% 8.12% 12.86% 22.71%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Oritani Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Oritani Financial Corp.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.