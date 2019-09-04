Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 50 4.01 N/A 3.98 12.63 Norwood Financial Corp. 32 4.30 N/A 2.18 15.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp. Norwood Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Norwood Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Norwood Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Norwood Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.65 beta means Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 35.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Norwood Financial Corp.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.31 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares and 18.3% of Norwood Financial Corp. shares. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Norwood Financial Corp. -0.09% -0.09% 6.82% 18.16% -6.43% 4.91%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Norwood Financial Corp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. beats Norwood Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides investment securities services; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, trust, investment products, title and real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, the company is involved in annuity and mutual fund sales; and discount brokerage activities, as well as operates as an insurance agency. It serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. As of March 30, 2017, it operated 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and 12 offices in Delaware and Sullivan Counties, New York. The company also operates 28 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is based in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.