Reviewing Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH)’s and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 51 4.13 N/A 3.98 12.63 Independent Bank Corp. 78 5.43 N/A 4.41 17.62

In table 1 we can see Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Independent Bank Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1.4% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Independent Bank Corp.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. and Independent Bank Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Independent Bank Corp.’s consensus target price is $82, while its potential upside is 19.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.6% of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.3% are Independent Bank Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. 2.32% -4.38% -1.88% -2.86% -15.01% 5.68% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independent Bank Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.