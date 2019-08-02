Reviewing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)’s and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s results

As REIT – Office businesses, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.28 N/A 0.22 121.95 Kilroy Realty Corporation 75 10.13 N/A 2.68 29.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1% Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 8.04% and an $28.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s potential upside is 4.22% and its consensus price target is $81.5. The results provided earlier shows that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust appears more favorable than Kilroy Realty Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Kilroy Realty Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 0%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17% Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37%

For the past year Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Kilroy Realty Corporation.

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.