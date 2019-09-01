Reviewing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)’s and Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s results

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) compete with each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.31 N/A 0.22 121.95 Camping World Holdings Inc. 12 0.13 N/A -0.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1% Camping World Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21.6% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 2.00 Camping World Holdings Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 7.59% upside potential and an average target price of $28.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Camping World Holdings Inc. is $14.17, which is potential 86.45% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Camping World Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.7% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Camping World Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Camping World Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17% Camping World Holdings Inc. 5.11% -3.62% -18.84% -15.78% -45.84% 3.46%

For the past year Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Camping World Holdings Inc.

Summary

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.