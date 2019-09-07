Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)’s and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s results

Both Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|4
|0.88
|N/A
|0.05
|69.81
|MDJM Ltd.
|3
|14.91
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|4.4%
|0.8%
|MDJM Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Washington Prime Group Inc. and MDJM Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0.2%. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|4.91%
|-2.94%
|-17.87%
|-36.76%
|-53.22%
|-25.31%
|MDJM Ltd.
|-1.34%
|9.26%
|-9.23%
|-20.27%
|0%
|-37.23%
For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc. was less bearish than MDJM Ltd.
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc. beats MDJM Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.
