Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)’s and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s results

Both Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 4 0.88 N/A 0.05 69.81 MDJM Ltd. 3 14.91 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 0.8% MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Washington Prime Group Inc. and MDJM Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0.2%. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.91% -2.94% -17.87% -36.76% -53.22% -25.31% MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23%

For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc. was less bearish than MDJM Ltd.

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats MDJM Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.