Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property Management company, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Washington Prime Group Inc. has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 1.40% Industry Average 10.35% 18.00% 5.59%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. N/A 5 26.47 Industry Average 48.98M 473.40M 52.72

Washington Prime Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.20 2.30 2.81

The potential upside of the peers is 127.98%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 4.65% -2.94% -13.01% -27.31% -28.57% 1.85% Industry Average 4.22% 5.68% 7.50% 12.17% 22.21% 19.45%

For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Prime Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Washington Prime Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.’s competitors beat Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.