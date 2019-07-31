Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property Management company, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Washington Prime Group Inc. has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.95% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.5% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.08% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|7.60%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|10.35%
|18.00%
|5.59%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|N/A
|5
|26.47
|Industry Average
|48.98M
|473.40M
|52.72
Washington Prime Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.20
|2.30
|2.81
The potential upside of the peers is 127.98%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|4.65%
|-2.94%
|-13.01%
|-27.31%
|-28.57%
|1.85%
|Industry Average
|4.22%
|5.68%
|7.50%
|12.17%
|22.21%
|19.45%
For the past year Washington Prime Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Washington Prime Group Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Washington Prime Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.’s competitors beat Washington Prime Group Inc.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.WI) operates independently of Simon Property Group Inc. as of May 28, 2014.
