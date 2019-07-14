Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.63 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 5.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.