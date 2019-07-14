Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PI)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.18%
|16.99%
|3.94%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|N/A
|18
|0.00
|Industry Average
|140.02M
|922.55M
|35.57
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|1.63
|2.48
The peers have a potential upside of 5.93%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|1.55%
|6.23%
|5.70%
|8.68%
|15.77%
|19.69%
Dividends
Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Washington Prime Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.
