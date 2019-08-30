Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

As REIT – Retail companies, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|21
|1.38
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|17
|5.76
|N/A
|0.58
|28.87
Table 1 demonstrates Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|-0.72%
|-2.46%
|-4.17%
|1.93%
|-6.14%
|10.62%
Summary
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.
