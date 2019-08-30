Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

As REIT – Retail companies, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.38 N/A 0.32 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.76 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 demonstrates Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares and 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares. Comparatively, 77.38% are Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.