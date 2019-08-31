Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|21
|1.39
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|17
|5.90
|N/A
|0.58
|28.87
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 77.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.
|-0.72%
|-2.46%
|-4.17%
|1.93%
|-6.14%
|10.62%
Summary
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
