Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s results

This is a contrast between Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Retail and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.39 N/A 0.32 0.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.90 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Washington Prime Group Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 77.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats Washington Prime Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.