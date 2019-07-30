Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s results

Both Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 20 1.29 N/A 0.33 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 88 5.46 N/A 1.98 43.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Washington Prime Group Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. SL Green Realty Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively SL Green Realty Corp. has an average price target of $105, with potential upside of 29.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of SL Green Realty Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% SL Green Realty Corp. 1.94% -4.84% -7.22% -9.89% -13.49% 8.26%

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.