Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. 21 1.37 N/A 0.32 0.00 RPT Realty 12 3.90 N/A 0.17 72.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RPT Realty is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Washington Prime Group Inc. and RPT Realty.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RPT Realty 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Washington Prime Group Inc. and RPT Realty’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPT Realty 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively RPT Realty has an average price target of $10.5, with potential downside of -11.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of RPT Realty shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% RPT Realty 3.38% 4.7% 0.08% -6.13% -6.06% 2.51%

