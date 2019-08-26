Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)’s results

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are two firms in the REIT – Retail that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|21
|1.37
|N/A
|0.32
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|12
|3.90
|N/A
|0.17
|72.49
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. RPT Realty is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Prime Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Washington Prime Group Inc. and RPT Realty.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RPT Realty
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Washington Prime Group Inc. and RPT Realty’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|RPT Realty
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Competitively RPT Realty has an average price target of $10.5, with potential downside of -11.76%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of RPT Realty shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|RPT Realty
|3.38%
|4.7%
|0.08%
|-6.13%
|-6.06%
|2.51%
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primary business is the ownership and management of regional dominant and urban-oriented, infill shopping centers. The firm was formerly known as RPS Realty Trust. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust was founded on October 2, 1997 and is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
