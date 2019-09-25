Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Its Peers results

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|29.03%
|18.91%
|3.67%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|N/A
|21
|0.00
|Industry Average
|137.74M
|474.43M
|34.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.58
|1.44
|2.22
The potential upside of the rivals is 9.71%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Washington Prime Group Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.42%
|3.54%
|3.56%
|5.95%
|12.44%
|16.06%
Dividends
Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Prime Group Inc.
