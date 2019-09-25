Reviewing Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG-PH)’s and Its Peers results

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PH) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.24% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.54% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Prime Group Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.58 1.44 2.22

The potential upside of the rivals is 9.71%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Washington Prime Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

Dividends

Washington Prime Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Washington Prime Group Inc.’s rivals beat Washington Prime Group Inc.