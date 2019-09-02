Reviewing Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s results

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.20 N/A 2.57 14.24 Meta Financial Group Inc. 26 2.88 N/A 1.55 19.90

Demonstrates Washington Federal Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Meta Financial Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Washington Federal Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

Washington Federal Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Washington Federal Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 71.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95% Meta Financial Group Inc. 12.58% 8.58% 22.31% 29.27% 3.47% 59.21%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc. has weaker performance than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats Meta Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.