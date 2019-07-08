Reviewing Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 30 5.21 N/A 2.49 12.88 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 15 4.48 N/A 0.65 22.94

Demonstrates Washington Federal Inc. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Washington Federal Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Washington Federal Inc. and Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.9% and 12.3% respectively. About 0.6% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. -1.9% 4.98% 7.84% 15.83% -0.47% 19.99% Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -0.33% -2.76% 1.35% -13.04% -5.12% -0.4%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc. had bullish trend while Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.