Reviewing Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)’s and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal Inc. 30 5.21 N/A 2.49 12.88 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.59 N/A 2.44 11.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Washington Federal Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. Axos Financial Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Washington Federal Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Washington Federal Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.3% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Axos Financial Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Washington Federal Inc. and Axos Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.9% and 80.1%. About 0.6% of Washington Federal Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.54% are Axos Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Washington Federal Inc. -1.9% 4.98% 7.84% 15.83% -0.47% 19.99% Axos Financial Inc. -3.55% -6.05% -12.56% -1.66% -28.46% 15.33%

For the past year Washington Federal Inc. was more bullish than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Axos Financial Inc.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.