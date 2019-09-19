Reviewing Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD)’s and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s results

This is a contrast between Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Mortgage Investment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop Inc. 54 2.28 N/A 5.17 11.28 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 24 1.63 N/A 2.49 9.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Walker & Dunlop Inc. and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Walker & Dunlop Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Walker & Dunlop Inc. and PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Walker & Dunlop Inc. and PennyMac Financial Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Walker & Dunlop Inc. has a 11.89% upside potential and an average target price of $64. Competitively PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has an average target price of $34.5, with potential upside of 12.20%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.1% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89% PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.46% 5.58% 8.64% 16.05% 27.06% 12.94%

For the past year Walker & Dunlop Inc. was more bullish than PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors PennyMac Financial Services Inc.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.