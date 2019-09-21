Reviewing Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD)’s and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)’s results

Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), both competing one another are Mortgage Investment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop Inc. 54 2.25 N/A 5.17 11.28 Ocwen Financial Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Walker & Dunlop Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4% Ocwen Financial Corporation 0.00% -21.2% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Walker & Dunlop Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ocwen Financial Corporation’s 1.81 beta is the reason why it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ocwen Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.29% and an $64 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares and 58% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 6.1% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Ocwen Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89% Ocwen Financial Corporation -5% -9.52% 11.76% 7.95% -52.62% 41.79%

For the past year Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ocwen Financial Corporation.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The companyÂ’s Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.