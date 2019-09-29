Reviewing Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)’s and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 0.00 1.18M 0.13 24.20 Puxin Limited 8 0.00 19.21M -4.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Puxin Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 40,223,616.03% 0% 0% Puxin Limited 249,156,939.04% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wah Fu Education Group Limited is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Puxin Limited is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Wah Fu Education Group Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Puxin Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wah Fu Education Group Limited and Puxin Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -22.69% weaker performance while Puxin Limited has 3.05% stronger performance.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.