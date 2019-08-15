Reviewing Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Wah Fu Education Group Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited N/A 3 24.20 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Wah Fu Education Group Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wah Fu Education Group Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -22.69% weaker performance while Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s competitors have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Wah Fu Education Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s competitors.

Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s competitors beat Wah Fu Education Group Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.