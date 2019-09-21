Reviewing Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)’s and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s results

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.93 N/A 0.13 24.20 China Distance Education Holdings Limited 6 0.89 N/A 0.38 13.33

Demonstrates Wah Fu Education Group Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. China Distance Education Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Wah Fu Education Group Limited has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than China Distance Education Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% China Distance Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 25.7% 3.8%

Liquidity

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, China Distance Education Holdings Limited which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Distance Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wah Fu Education Group Limited and China Distance Education Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% China Distance Education Holdings Limited -0.19% -3.94% -21.47% -27.38% -31.55% -23.58%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has stronger performance than China Distance Education Holdings Limited

Summary

China Distance Education Holdings Limited beats Wah Fu Education Group Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. The company offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as online test-preparation courses for the national judicial examination and self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, accounting practical skills training courses, and online language courses. Its online courses feature pre-recorded audio-video lectures taught by experts; and other content, such as course outlines, exercise questions, mock exams, and frequently asked questions and answers. The company's online lectures are supplemented by its proprietary Learning Management System, which tracks individual study progress, records course notes, and collects incorrectly answered questions. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 25 Websites, including its primary Website cdeledu.com. In addition, the company operates an Open Learning Platform, a proprietary education platform to share educational content and deliver live courses online; and sells proprietary books and reference materials. Further, it provides business start-up training courses to university students, job seekers, and individuals; offline accounting and healthcare professional training, courseware production, and online platform development services; and mobile accounting, engineering and construction, healthcare, and legal courses through an app on Android and Apple iOS tablets and smart phones, as well as sells learning simulation software to the college market. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.