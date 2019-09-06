Reviewing Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)’s and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.25 N/A 0.13 24.20 American Public Education Inc. 30 1.35 N/A 1.33 24.92

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Wah Fu Education Group Limited and American Public Education Inc. American Public Education Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group Limited. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of American Public Education Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Liquidity

4.9 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wah Fu Education Group Limited. Its rival American Public Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Wah Fu Education Group Limited and American Public Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 American Public Education Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of American Public Education Inc. is $37.67, which is potential 52.76% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Wah Fu Education Group Limited and American Public Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 94.4% respectively. Comparatively, American Public Education Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year Wah Fu Education Group Limited has -22.69% weaker performance while American Public Education Inc. has 16.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors American Public Education Inc. beats Wah Fu Education Group Limited.