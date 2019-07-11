Reviewing WageWorks Inc. (WAGE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting WageWorks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Management Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WageWorks Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 85.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.33% of WageWorks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.07% of all Management Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have WageWorks Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WageWorks Inc. 0.00% 6.00% 2.30% Industry Average 6.12% 16.78% 7.33%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares WageWorks Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WageWorks Inc. N/A 40 50.51 Industry Average 60.36M 985.82M 29.52

WageWorks Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for WageWorks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WageWorks Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.14 2.80

With consensus price target of $48.75, WageWorks Inc. has a potential downside of -4.09%. The potential upside of the rivals is 18.36%. WageWorks Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WageWorks Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WageWorks Inc. -0.72% 16.89% 32.58% 26.6% 13.4% 78.9% Industry Average 0.88% 7.19% 11.66% 12.43% 23.85% 22.01%

For the past year WageWorks Inc. has stronger performance than WageWorks Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

WageWorks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, WageWorks Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.78 and has 1.78 Quick Ratio. WageWorks Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WageWorks Inc.

Volatility and Risk

WageWorks Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, WageWorks Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.55% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WageWorks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WageWorks Inc. beats WageWorks Inc.’s competitors on 4 of the 6 factors.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients. WageWorks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.