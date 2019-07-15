Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.23% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.