Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.10 N/A 2.06 8.34 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.59%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.