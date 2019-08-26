Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.03 N/A 2.06 8.48 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.