Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.04 N/A 2.06 8.48 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.66%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.