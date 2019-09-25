Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.48 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.79 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.27%. 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.