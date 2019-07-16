Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s results

This is a contrast between Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.14 N/A 2.06 8.34 Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Noah Holdings Limited has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Noah Holdings Limited’s 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Noah Holdings Limited are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Noah Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, which is potential 59.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bullish trend.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.