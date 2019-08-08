Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)’s results

This is a contrast between Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.70 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.19%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.