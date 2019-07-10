Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)’s results

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.59 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.51% respectively. About 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Insight Select Income Fund -2.21% 1.34% 2.87% 6.62% 2.32% 9.07%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -4.76% weaker performance while Insight Select Income Fund has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Insight Select Income Fund.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.