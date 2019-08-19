Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

Both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.05 N/A 2.06 8.48 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.