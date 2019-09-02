Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.08 N/A 2.06 8.48 Encore Capital Group Inc. 33 0.84 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Encore Capital Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Encore Capital Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Encore Capital Group Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Encore Capital Group Inc. has 53.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Encore Capital Group Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.