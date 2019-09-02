Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.08 N/A 2.06 8.48 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is $5.5, which is potential 5.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.23%. 0.7% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 0.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.