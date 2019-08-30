Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48 Black Knight Inc. 57 8.07 N/A 1.12 56.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Black Knight Inc. Black Knight Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Black Knight Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 4.4%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Its rival Black Knight Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Black Knight Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4% of Black Knight Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Black Knight Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Black Knight Inc. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.