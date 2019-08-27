Reviewing Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s results

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.02 N/A 2.06 8.48 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.83 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. From a competition point of view, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has an average price target of $36, with potential upside of 27.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.