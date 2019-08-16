Reviewing Wabtec Corporation (WAB)’s and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s results

As Railroads companies, Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec Corporation 72 1.78 N/A 1.94 39.96 Kansas City Southern 117 4.30 N/A 5.42 22.82

Demonstrates Wabtec Corporation and Kansas City Southern earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Kansas City Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Wabtec Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Wabtec Corporation is currently more expensive than Kansas City Southern, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 1.9% Kansas City Southern 0.00% 11.8% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Wabtec Corporation is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, Kansas City Southern’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wabtec Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kansas City Southern is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Wabtec Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kansas City Southern.

Analyst Recommendations

Wabtec Corporation and Kansas City Southern Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Kansas City Southern 0 3 4 2.57

The upside potential is 30.36% for Wabtec Corporation with average target price of $86. Competitively the average target price of Kansas City Southern is $132.29, which is potential 10.43% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Wabtec Corporation looks more robust than Kansas City Southern as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of Wabtec Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Kansas City Southern are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Wabtec Corporation shares. Competitively, Kansas City Southern has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wabtec Corporation 6.41% 5.89% 3.42% 13.57% -28.67% 10.58% Kansas City Southern 0.41% 0.33% 1.09% 14.79% 6.86% 29.64%

For the past year Wabtec Corporation has weaker performance than Kansas City Southern

Summary

Kansas City Southern beats on 9 of the 12 factors Wabtec Corporation.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. This segment serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, such as locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; builds commuter locomotives; and refurbishes subway cars. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The companyÂ’s products comprise positive train control equipment and electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics, including event recorders, monitoring equipment, and end of train devices; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; and air compressors and dryers. Its products also include track and switch products; railway braking equipment and related components; friction products consisting brake shoes and pads; door and window assemblies, and accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors, as well as builds, remanufactures, and overhauls commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit cars. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas. In addition, the company owns the northern half of the rail bridge at Laredo, Texas. Its coordinated rail network includes approximately 6,600 route miles extending from the Midwest and Southeast portions of the United States south into Mexico and connects with other Class I railroads. The company serves the chemical and petroleum, industrial and consumer products, agriculture and minerals, energy, intermodal, and automotive markets. Kansas City Southern was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.