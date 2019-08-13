Reviewing WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)’s and Its Peers results

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have WABCO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.00% 8.70% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares WABCO Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. N/A 131 19.64 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

WABCO Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for WABCO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

$140.13 is the average price target of WABCO Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 5.90%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 51.89%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that WABCO Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WABCO Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. WABCO Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WABCO Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

WABCO Holdings Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WABCO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat WABCO Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.