Reviewing WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC)’s and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s results

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 1.87 N/A 6.74 19.64 Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.28 N/A 3.13 5.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WABCO Holdings Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC. Delphi Technologies PLC has lower revenue and earnings than WABCO Holdings Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Delphi Technologies PLC, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7% Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Delphi Technologies PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

WABCO Holdings Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50

WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 2.08% upside potential and an average price target of $136.5. Competitively Delphi Technologies PLC has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 52.03%. Based on the data given earlier, Delphi Technologies PLC is looking more favorable than WABCO Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WABCO Holdings Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC are owned by institutional investors at 97.5% and 100% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Delphi Technologies PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Delphi Technologies PLC.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.