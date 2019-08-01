Reviewing W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)’s and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s results

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) compete against each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. 287 1.41 N/A 14.11 18.55 NL Industries Inc. 4 2.05 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for W.W. Grainger Inc. and NL Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NL Industries Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -7.1%

Volatility and Risk

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NL Industries Inc.’s 168.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, NL Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NL Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

W.W. Grainger Inc. and NL Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 NL Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of W.W. Grainger Inc. is $285.75, with potential downside of -1.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares and 10% of NL Industries Inc. shares. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, NL Industries Inc. has 82.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -5.34% -14.11% -16.44% -10.88% -11.47% -7.29% NL Industries Inc. -0.56% -11.08% -17.91% -25.84% -51.97% 0.57%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. had bearish trend while NL Industries Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NL Industries Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries. The CompXÂ’s Marine Components business manufactures and distributes original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. NL Industries, Inc. sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.