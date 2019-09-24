Reviewing W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)’s and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s results

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. 281 1.41 N/A 14.68 19.82 Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.12 N/A -6.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for W.W. Grainger Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 13.8% Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7%

Risk and Volatility

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Horizon Global Corporation on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Horizon Global Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. W.W. Grainger Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for W.W. Grainger Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Horizon Global Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s downside potential is -1.83% at a $285.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both W.W. Grainger Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 55.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Horizon Global Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Global Corporation.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Horizon Global Corporation.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.